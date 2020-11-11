Saro-Wiwa’s 25th memorial: MOSOP urges FG to address Ogoni injustice

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Federal Government to put mechanisms in place to address the injustice confronting Ogoni. President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who made the call yesterday at Bori in Khans Local Government of Rivers State while marking the 25th anniversary of the execution of environmental rights activist, Ken Saro- Wiwa and eight others by the government, noted that Ogoni was in dire need of developmental initiative spearheaded by the Federal Government to address the poverty and under development confronting the Ogoni.

Fegalo said that the cleanup of Ogoni communities alone could not drive development in Ogoniland, noting that the rising number of unemployed youths should be addressed through planned economic initiatives that could thrive with the support of the Federal Government.

Fegalo, who said that it was important to move the Ogoni struggle in the direction that will be good for the Ogoni people and continuously push for the development of the ancient kingdom, however, added that it was also important to clear the names of Ken Saro- Wiwa and eight others in order to build good will and facilitate the resolution of the problem between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.

He said: “We are using this opportunity of the 25th anniversary of the ‘executive murder’ of Ken Saro Wiwa and other Ogoni eight to call on the Federal Government to exonerate these Ogoni front liners from the alleged murder crime falsely levelled against them by the government of the time.

Like this: Like Loading...