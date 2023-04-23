Sarri Not Happy With Decision To Overturn Juventus 15 Point Deduction

The Decision to overturn Jeventus 15 point deduction, has caused controversies in Italy, with Lazio Boss, Sarri not comfortable with the move.

The Bianconeri were hit with the penalty in January after an investigation into a capital gains case, with the club found guilty of alleged breaches in relation to historical transfers.

However, Juventus appeal to have the deduction revoked proved successful, with the Collegio di Garanzia announcing on Thursday the penalty has been annulled.

The Italian Football Federation (FICG) could yet punish Juve again after re-evaluating the case, but for now, they have jumped to third in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men have the chance to leapfrog Lazio into second should they beat leaders Napoli on Sunday, but Sarri is not happy with how the situation has been handled.