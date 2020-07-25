SARS arrests 4 kidnap suspects, other criminals in Abia

Abia State Command of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) has arrested four kidnap suspects in connection with the kidnapping of a notable business man in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the state. The suspects are: Bright Chinonso (34) of 38 Afam Road, Obigbo, Eze Ernest (30) of 2 Afam Road, Obigbo,and Chisom Godwin (24) of 64 Isaiah Eletuo Street, Obigbo, all in Rivers State. The fourth of the all-male suspects is Chinonyerem Chinenye (25), of 220, Uratta Road Aba, Abia State, who plotted and kidnapped the victim in his shop on Tuesday. Confirming the arrest yesterday with journalists, the state’s Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede, said: “The investigations will be concluded today and the suspects will be charged to court. I think what they did was a deliberate action.

“The suspects saw the number of the man written on his shop door and then they called him while he was in church attending service. “They told him they wanted to buy some 90 yards of a certain material; the huge volume motivated the man to rush out before church service ended to attend to them. “When he got to his shop, he did not see them so he called them back.

As he opened the shop, they grabbed him and put him in a vehicle. “But as he was being moved into their vehicle, SARS men led by Johnbull Obioguru got tipped off and they chased them, and arrested them at Ngwa Road by Mosque Street and rescued the victim.”

It was gathered that two of the suspects, who were wielding the guns, came and dispersed people by shooting into the air while they escaped. In the same vein, the SARS operatives also arrested one Azuka Emmanuel Ojiegbe, Male, (28) of 214 B Aba – Owerri Road and Bethel Onyenso Onyebuchi, Male, (19) of Mkpuka Village Isiala-Ngwa South Local Government Area for kidnapping. The two suspects connived with three other armed men, now at large, dressed in army uniform, and kidnapped their victim around Tonimas Junction close to Ariaria International Market on July 15.

