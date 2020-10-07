Metro & Crime

SARS can’t detain suspects again –Odumosu

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would no longer have the authority to detain suspects.

 

Odumosu, who spoke on a television station yesterday, said the recent directives by the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, banning some of the actions of SARS officers, would be more effective than the earlier directives issued to curtail the excesses of the operatives of the unit.

 

The commissioner said henceforth, SARS officers would not go for an investigation without an express permission from his office or from the office of the Area Commander where they intended to carry out an investigation.

 

He said: “It is going to be different because there will be more monitoring and more supervision. The additional directive I gave on Monday, October 5 is that they must not investigate any case without booking their arrival at the Area Commander’s office so that the Area Commander will know that they are in that area doing what they ought to do.

 

And once they finish, they must go back and file an entry. “Secondly, I also gave a directive that they must not detain anybody in their cells any longer. They can only detain at my office or at the Area Commander’s office.

 

And the Area Commander must interview any suspect they want to detain and ascertain that the suspect had done what warranted being detained. “All these are additional measures put in to make sure that the supervision is effective. So, there is more supervision now and it is going to be more effective now.”

 

The police chief also warned criminals to stay away from the state during the ember months. Odumosu gave the warning while inaugurating the expansion project of the Ejigbo Divisional Headquarters. He said: “I must also express a strong warning to those planning to execute any form of criminality to tame themselves or be tamed by our officers as we have decided to make Lagos uninhabitable to criminal elements.

 

“But to achieve this, I want to seek the cooperation of the residents in sharing information concerning crimes and criminal activities in your various areas for decisive police action.

 

“On behalf of the Inspector- General of Police and men of the Lagos State Command we sincerely appreciate the Chair-man of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area and the Chief Executive Officer of Grooming People for Better Livelihood Centre. In fact, grooming has lived up to its name as the structure and the general uplift of the station will contribute enormously to the vision of grooming the officers and men of the command to imbibe global and acceptable police practices.”

