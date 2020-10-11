SARS disbandment: Atiku calls for independent probe

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is proposing an independent judicial inquiry into the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to ensure justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and punishment for officers involved in such dastardly acts.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, also demanded scrutiny and stock taking of detainees in the SARS cells across the country.

The former vice president said the dissolution of SARS offers Nigeria an opportunity “to envision a police and policing system that ensures the primacy of the interest of Nigerians.”

He objected to the planned redeployment of former SARS officers to other units and said it might not augur well for the force as the former officers are capable of polluting those units.

According to him, the affected officers need to be properly screened and retrained to ensure that they do not come into their new assignments with the same mindset for which the disbanded unit was notorious for.

Atiku called for a comprehensive overhaul of the police taking into consideration the needs of regional, state and council components.

He commended that the Nigerian youths for their resilience in mounting pressure on the police authorities to disband the F-SARS in response to public agitations to end abuses by the anti robbery squad.

“This was the right thing to do. A system that brutally eliminates our youths is not one to hold on to, and neither can we be proud of it.

“Now we can start on a clean sheet to envision an elite police unit similar to the SWAT and a comprehensive overhaul of the police and policing system that peoples-focused,” Atiku said.

He added that the will of the people is the bulwark of the democratic system and those in authority cannot ignore the will of the people without undermining democracy itself.

Atiku commended the courage and patriotism of Nigerian youths who took to the streets and the social media to call for an end to the brutal abuses by SARS operatives.