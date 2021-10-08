SARS gone for good, won’t be resurrected –IGP

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ruled out resuscitating the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) assuring that the special force unit A statement on Thursday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the reports of moves to bring back SARS was “false news”. According to him, Baba’s preoccupation has been the sustenance of the reorganisation of the force’s operational structure to respond appropriately to internal security threats.

Mba said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the IGPhas ordered the reestablishment of the defunct SARS. “The force wishes to emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever. “The IGP notes that the force has since reorganised its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS.”

