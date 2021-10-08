News Top Stories

SARS gone for good, won’t be resurrected –IGP

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ruled out resuscitating the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) assuring that the special force unit A statement on Thursday by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, said the reports of moves to bring back SARS was “false news”. According to him, Baba’s preoccupation has been the sustenance of the reorganisation of the force’s operational structure to respond appropriately to internal security threats.

Mba said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a false news report making the rounds online and offline suggesting that the IGPhas ordered the reestablishment of the defunct SARS. “The force wishes to emphasize that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the disbanded SARS. SARS is gone for good and will not resurrect under any guise whatsoever. “The IGP notes that the force has since reorganised its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu extends resumption date for workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Clearly disturbed by the growing cases of people who are testing positive for COVID-19, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents to take responsibility, while ordering civil servants in the state, particularly, those on the Level 14 and below to start working from home.   The state government, in a circular signed by the state’s Head […]
News

India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  India posted a record daily rise of 401,993 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the country opened up its mega vaccination drive to all adults, although several states warned of acute vaccine shortages. India, the world’s biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has a limited number of shots available domestically, worsening a grim second wave […]
News

Shekau to Nigerian Army: ‘I’m doing God’s work, can’t be arrested’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has declared that he cannot be arrested. Shekau explained that security operatives can’t arrest him because he was doing ‘God’s work’. He made the declaration in response to reports of manhunt for him and his followers by the government. The Nigerian Army had released 86 names, including […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica