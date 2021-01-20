SARS killed my husband over N200 recharge card –Woman

…’I was detained, tortured for four days while being pregnant’

A woman, Mrs. Adebimpe Sobowale, has narrated how policemen attached to the Ogun State Command arrested, detained and tortured her for four days over alleged theft of N200 recharge card. Sobowale, who appeared before the Ogun State Panel of Inquiry on SARS Brutality yesterday, said her husband, who was also arrested for the same allegation, died in police detention. Narrating her ordeal in the hands of men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), she said she was pregnant when she was unlawfully detained in February 2020.

The woman, who was in tears while sharing her experience, said she was taken to a SARS holding cell at the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) station at the Odeda area of the state. The victim said she was detained and tortured “with an electric torch”.

She said: “They (police) used the thing, which was plugged to an electric socket to shock me, and asked me to write whatever they dictated to me as a statement. They said I belonged to a gang of fraudsters. “They said my sim card was used to collect N200 recharge. They said they tracked it at Zain (Airtel) office and it brought my picture. “I told them I don’t know what they were talking about and I refused to implicate myself in the statement. They arrested my husband on February 10 and released me the next day.

“Some days later, I was informed that my husband had died in detention.” Sobowale said she was picked up by three SARS officers but she could only identify two of them. She recalled that one of them was called Inspector Apiah Moses. She said before her husband was killed in detention, he was a plank seller at the Mowe area of the state. Meanwhile, a man, Mr. Ojo Friday, called to testify in the case, explained his efforts in securing bail for Sobowale.

He said: “When I got to the SARS ZIS three days after she was arrested, I met the Officer in Command (OC), Mr. Megbope, and explained that a woman was being detained there. He expressed surprise. It was then that the IPO came in to brief him.

“I expressed my displeasure to the OC, I said ‘somebody is being locked up here for the past three days and he is not aware’. He was not pleased with my statement and he asked me to go out.”

Friday explained that the OClater assured him that the woman would be released once the husband was apprehended. He added: “The husband showed up on February 10 and the woman was released the next day, while the husband was held in detention. About three or four days later, I heard that the husband had died.” Sobowale had a son before her arrest and the pregnancy produced another baby boy. She brought both of them before the panel. She demanded compensation for the death of her husband in order to be able to take care of the children. The respondents in the petition are CSP Gbenga Megbope, the Officer in Command and ASP Leku Ekara. The case was adjourned till Monday, February 4, 2021 while the respondents were asked to produce Inspector Apiah Moses and the alleged defrauded woman

