‘SARS killed my husband, three labourers, tagged them robbers’

A widow, Mrs. Patience Imaikop, yesterday told the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses how the policemen allegedly killed her husband, Mr. Samuel Imaikop Brownson, and three of his labourers.

She also demanded a N50 million compensation for the murder of her husband by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) alongside three of his labourers in 2013.

Patience told the panel that her husband, who had an altercation with the SARS operatives a few days earlier, was on his way to his farm at Ute village along with his three labourers of Hausa extraction, when the police shot and killed them. Patience said that after killing the victims, the policemen hurriedly took their bodies away for burial.

She said: “The police loaded the bodies of my husband and his three labourers into their van while an officer drove my husband’s vehicle along with them to the station. “When I got the news of my husband’s death, I rushed to the scene of the incident, hired a car and I traced them to their station which happened to be the Edo State Police Command Headquarters in GRA, Benin City.

“When I got to the police station, I identified myself as the wife of Mr. Samuel Imaikop Brownson. “I was severely beaten up, accused of being a wife of the leader of an armed robbery gang and I was detained for four nights without food and water and even without them taking my statement. “I was released five days later after the intervention of my lawyer.

“To cover their evil deeds, the police hurriedly buried my husband and the labourers which he hired from 2+2 Junction, a popular spot around the Aduwawa-Eyaen axis of the Benin-Auchi Expressway.”

Patience said the family mounted pressure on the police to exhume the body of her husband for an autopsy and that the result from the autopsy revealed that he died from bullet wounds.

She added: “That upon the order of His Lordship F. E. N. Igbinosa in suit No. MOR/1/MISC/03/2013, filed by B. A. Iluobe, Esq, the police vide a letter with reference number AR3000/ EDS/X/LEG./VOL.III/47 invited and took me and my lawyer and a pathologist to the burial site.

“The body was exhumed. Although decomposed, I was able to recognise my husband because of the clothes he wore before he left the house that day.

“The pathologist and the court both arrived at a well-considered conclusion that my husband died of gunshot wounds fired by SARS of the Edo State Police Command.” Another woman, Mrs. Rosemary Osahenrumwen Amadin, also through her counsel, approached the panel with a demand of N25 million compensation for the death of her husband, Mr. Amadin Odewingie.

She said her husband, a truck driver, was chased to his death by SARS of the Edo State Police Command at Ologbo in 2019. Rosemary said in order to avoid being shot by the police, Odewingie decided to jump into the Ologbo River. According to her, when he requested for help, the police threatened to kill anyone who volunteered to help him.

She said that the police allegedly watched him drown in the river. The panel Chairman, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (rtd), later adjourned the matter to enable the police to also state their own side of the case.

