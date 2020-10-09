SARS, tactical units: Taming the tigers in police uniform

This year, different units of the Nigeria Police have unleashed mayhem on those they are supposed to protect. Attention and anger have been fixated on operatives of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads.

These atrocities, which ranged from maiming, extortion, trumped up charges to shooting to death, were easily noticed and due to the heightened understanding and usage of social media as a source of pushing out information to members of the public.

Different social media handles are replete with videos of police impunities and these became a source of concern and discussions at different forums. The situation came to a head on September 19, when the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command shot dead a 20-year-old musician, Chibuike Daniel Dominic aka Sleek at the Elelewo axis of Obi-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Dominic’s death made some young Nigerians in the community to embark on a protest, asking for the killer policeman to be arrested and brought to book. Governor Nyesom Wike, who condemned the killing, called for the reformation or outright disbandment of the SARS.

He said: “We have and will continue to clamour for reformation or outright dissolution of SARS because they have become a menace to the society.” Other police impunities had followed in different parts of the country, compelling Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to speak out against the police. The screaming of Nigerians must have been heard because on October 4, the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, barred SARS and other tactical squads from routine patrols.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Frank Mba, said the IG banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks with immediate effect. He said: “No personnel of the Force is authorised to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear.”

The IG also warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorised search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices, which had become the norm among policemen.

The announcement elicited different reactions from security stakeholders, with many asking if the ban of these units was the solution to police impunities bedevilling the Force. Nigerians are not impressed with the IG’s proclamation, because Adamu, like predecessors, never walked the talk.

Indeed, a national daily recalled that SARS and other tactical squads had been banned four times in four years, but the pronouncement didn’t checkmate police excesses. According to security watchers, paying a mere lip-service will not solve the problem, which should be tackled from the root.

The IG, they said, appears to be playing the ostrich and is hacking the tree from the top, rather than from the root. Aside from ensuring enforcement of these latest directives, there is a need to look at adequate funding for the police, recruitment processes, value system, among others.

It has been argued at some quarters that most policemen, attached to different units and squads, are not provided with money for investigations, statement sheets, uniforms, boots, operations of police stations and formations. They are also not given money to fuel or maintain patrol vans, yet government always demands results in investigations when crimes are committed. These policemen turn around to do everything unethical to make money to carry on with the daily policing business.

The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the IG’s action was not enough to stop police atrocities. He said: “These bans and restrictions on operational jurisdictions are only half measures that do not go to the root of the problem.

They are at best perfunctory and knee jerk reactions. What is required is for the police to demonstrate that abuses and misconducts by police officers will not be tolerated or condoned by the police hierarchy.

“Reorganisation or restricting the operational jurisdictions of police units is not enough to address abuses and impunity. It is only when the Nigeria Police demonstrate genuine commitment to transparently and effectively investigating and ensuring justice in specific cases of abuse that citizens can have confidence and trust in the police to protect them from crime and human rights abuse. “Gove r nment on its part has not demonstrated sufficient commitment to ending abuses and the impunity that feeds them.

In 2018, in response to the ‘End SARS’ campaign that peaked that year, the Federal Government directed the then IG to carry out reforms of SARS and also mandated the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate and take actions on cases of SARS atrocities.

The NHRC conducted regional public hearings. Two years later, the report of that exercise is yet to be made public and recommendations implemented. Time and resources invested in that exercise may end up being a waste. Nigeria government and the Nigeria Police in particular, need to demonstrate that Nigerian lives matter!” A journalist, Mr. Fredrick Nwabufo, called on the Federal Government to overhaul the entire Force.

He said: “It is clear as we advocate the amputation of the gangrenous SARS we must push our luck further by insisting on a purge of the entire police. Our police force is in dire need of vacuuming.

The septic characters in the security agency are a bigger problem than the unit upon which they traffic in perfidy. So, if we eliminate SARS without expelling the rotten eggs, we are only deodorising a ghastly matter.

They will only regroup under another police outfit.” The Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said it is yet another lame attempt to rein in the unit of the Force which is notorious for the widespread torture and other ill-treatment of Nigerians. He added: “We have seen from bitter experience that past investigations into violations were either never carried out or marred by irregularities. To date, the Nigerian authorities have yet to show a genuine commitment to ending the lawless activities of SARS.

Such abuses will only be prevented when SARS officers are held to account for their actions and face disciplinary or criminal punishment if they are found to be responsible for human rights violations.

“The authorities have an obligation to protect Nigerians and bring to justice those who violate their rights. Unless the authorities follow through with their promises to reform SARS and end the frequent extortion and illtreatment of Nigerians, their empty words will be just that.”

The Associate Editor of PM Express, Mr. Funsho Arogundade, spoke on how SARS operatives usually dress, which was among the litany of complaints by Nigerians. He said: “Do these men look in any way like officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force? This is a very germane question.

I think the fact behind their casual appearance is to create a group that could blend into the criminal underworld unnoticed. However, if that’s the aim, I think it has been abused through a few bad elements.

“Anyone that has gone to Area F Police Command or the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, Lagos, will understand why these guys look rugged. They’re dealing with beastly criminals! While I do not support torture or extra-judicial killings, government must strike the right balance.

First, train them very well -physically, mentally, emotionally and more. Secondly, pay them well and treat them like humans and finally let them have insurance cover and secured pension plan.”

Ojigho further stated that Amnesty International has investigated torture and ill-treatment by SARS officers for over a decade. He disclosed that the organisation’s 2018 report, detailed how young men were subjected to various forms of torture and ill-treatment by SARS officers in a bid to extract confessions from them, punish them for perceived criminal offences or to extort money from them. The report also stated that SARS officers were hardly investigated or brought to justice for their crime.

The IG, aware of the trending scepticism which greeted his statement, vowed to follow through on the promised reformation. He called on the citizens to exercise patience as the reforms were still in progress.

Adamu said that , aimed at checkmating a future occurrence of extrajudicial activities by some personnel of FSARS and other Tactical Units of the Force, would be followed to the latter. He reiterated that some of the officers, found to be unruly and unprofessional in their dealings with the citizens, had been arrested and already facing disciplinary actions. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the police and the youth.

He also called for regular town hall meetings at various State Commands which will involve the police spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.

