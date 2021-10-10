Satanic attacks on your helpers

The book of Daniel says in 10:12-13 “Then said he unto me, fear not, Daniel: for from the first-day that thou didst set thine heart to understand and to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy word.

But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia”

There are times when anyone that promise you help will always experience attack or misfortune and will have to fail in his promise to you. People promise and fail because after they promise you they experience attack on their finances, business, carrier or health.

The helpers become helpless in their situation that they cannot fulfil their promise to you.

Somebody may promise to help get a job and then before you know it, he has been sacked. If you have recurrent events like this, you must pray aggressively to contend with the enemy. If the man who promised to help in your marital plans has just been sacked or lost his wife or even worse lost his life, pray these prayers aggressively:

I. Every attack on my potential helpers be destroyed in Jesus name.

II. Satanic plans concerning my helpers be cancelled today in Jesus name.

III. Failure at the edge of Breakthrough be terminated in Jesus name.

IV. Arrows of failure released against my helpers back fire in Jesus name.

V. You my Helpers receive Divine Covering in Jesus name. Satanic blackmailers The Bible speaking in Nehemiah 4:7-9 says; “But it came to pass, that when Saballat and Tobiah, and the Arabians, and Ammonites, and the Ashdodites, heard that the walls of Jerusalem were made up, and that the breaches began to be stopped, then they were very wroth.

And conspired all of them together to come and to fight against Jerusalem, and to hinder it. Nevertheless we made our prayers unto our God, and set a watch against them day and night, because of them Study Nehemiah chapters 4 to 6 very well and you will see how Tobiah and Sanbilat conspired and plotted to destroy the divine help Nehemiah received to build the walls of Jerusalem.

They tried to blackmail them by carrying a negative news to the king and others. The enemy does that, at the point of breakthrough or promotion. He raises an evil reports, or create a negative rumour around the town concerning your life or business. You have to be very careful. Read Nehemiah 4:4-5 see the prayers that Nehemiah prayed in those verses.

In chapter 6 you will see all the steps, they took to hinder Nehemiah from completing the project. But Nehemiah was determined, discerning, and dedicated to his God-given vision. You have to be like Nehemiah if you are going to be victorious in the battles of life.

They even raised false prophets who prophesy to stop the projects and that is why you need to be careful with the kind of prophecy you accept. When the enemy carries evil reports about you do not be discouraged but press on to accomplish your goal. Pray these prayers right now.

