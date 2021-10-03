Satanic barriers against divine help

Bible speaking in Ephesians 6:11 says; “Put on the whole armour of God that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

And 2 Cor. 2:11 adds: “Lest satan should get an advantage of us for we are not ignorant of his devices”

In the above the passages, it is obvious that Satan has devices, wiles, strategies, schemes or activities that he uses to hinder the children of God. We are told not to be ignorant.

Many are ignorant of the devices of the devil and so the devil takes advantages of them by hindering them from receiving their help.

We need the spirit of discernment and knowledge of the devices of the enemy to be able to overcome.

But the truth is this; for you to experience divine help you need to practice spiritual warfare and stand against the wiles of the wicked in aggressive prayers and fasting.

Some of the devices of the wicked comes in various ways and patterns. I decree today victory shall be your portion in Jesus name. I will be revealing to you some of those devices but you need to tackle them in serious prayers and don’t take things for granted.

Satanic resistance “And he shewed me Joshua the high priest standing before the angels of the Lord and Satan standing at his right hand resist him” -Zech. 3:1. There are people who experience satanic resistance.

The enemy resists anything good coming their way. People will always welcome any help from their destiny helpers. But if the helpers try to help, they find a lot of opposition against their effort to help such afflicted person.

In the board room, somebody is there resisting his promotion or the contract that is about to be awarded to him.

If you find all manners of opposition to your breakthrough please pray this prayers:-

I. Every power of satanic resistance in and around my life be scattered in Jesus name.

II. Circle of satanic resistance be scattered by fire in Jesus name.

III. You agent of opposition to my breakthrough be paralysed in Jesus name.

IV. Stronghold of satanic resistance crumble by fire in Jesus name.

V. Jehovah the man of war fight every invisible battle confronting me in Jesus name 2. Satanic diversion

This happens when what has been promised you is given to someone else.

The enemy diverts people’s blessings and help by arranging someone else to come and claim the blessings.

You are looking for a job and they tell you, they have been looking for you but they couldn’t find you and so they gave the job or the contract to someone else. That is satanic diversion at work.

The money that has been kept for you is now diverted and used for another purpose because you came too late or you were nowhere to be found or something happened that made the person who made a promise to you to use the money for another purpose.

If this happens to you regularly pray the following prayer aggressively.

I. You power diverting my blessings and inheritance be paralysed in Jesus name.

II. From today help shall not be diverted again in Jesus name.

III. Oh Lord order my steps to be at the right place and at the right time.

IV. Every evil wind blowing against my help, be still in Jesus name.

