The enemy sometime manipulates by painting a wrong picture about you to your helpers. The devil misrepresents you to people by giving them wrong impressions about you to those that are supposed to help you. They begin to see in a negative way.

The devil can sometimes cover the person with a wrong image that is been seen by your helpers in the spirit.

As a result of this wrong image they are reluctant to help. Or sometimes there is a kind of hatred between you and your helpers. And sometimes you don’t even want to do anything with them by the negative image already created by the enemy.

And in many cases the enemy has succeed in completely separating some people from their helpers. They are thousand of miles away from their helpers in fact they are going further apart every day that if there is no divine intervention it may be difficult for them to meet.

You have to rise up in prayer because God forbid that your helper should pass away then you have a serious issue with God.

Prayer the following prayers:

Stronghold of satanic manipulation in my life be destroyed in Jesus name. Agents of satanic manipulations be disgraced in Jesus’ name. Secrets of satanic manipulations in my life be exposed in Jesus’ name. Every satanic manipulation against my help be destroyed by fire. Occultic forces promoting manipulation in my life be frustrated. By your mercy let destiny helpers favor me in Jesus’ name. Doors of divine help open for me in Jesus’ name. Help from above locate me by fire.

Every satanic arrangement against my help be demolished in Jesus’ name. Anointing for divine help fall upon me.

OBSTACLES TO RECEIVING HELP

Deut. 28:29 “And thou shalt grope at noonday, as the blind gropeth in darkness, and thou shalt not prosper in thy ways: and thou shalt plant a vineyard, and shalt not gather the grapes, therefore”

Curses can hinder a man from receiving help. If you have been experiencing disappointments, rejection, hatred struggle, and hardship. It may be because there is a curse that it is a work in your life that needs to be broken and destroyed.

Give yourself to repentance, fasting, and prayer and if possible go for proper deliverance ministration so that things can change for you to prosper and succeed.

The Wrong attitude can hinder you from receiving help.

Therefore have the mind of Christ and the right attitude for your helpers to locate you. An attitude like pride, lack of integrity, inferiority complex, etc. Can hinder help from people.

Negative mind Set: Prov. 23:7 “As a man thinks in his heart so is he.

Your mind must be renewed with the word of God. Impossibility thinking, discouragement, I cannot mentality, a critical mind can hinder you from receiving help.

Wrong Appearance: Help can you as a result of your appearance. It is important you dress well on all occasions. The way you dress is the way you will be addressed.

Trusting Man: Never look up to any man for help. Always maintain your focus on God and trust him for all things. Jeremiah 17:5-7 “Thus saith the Lord; cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the Lord.

For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord and whose hope the Lord is”

Like this: Like Loading...