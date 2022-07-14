Business

SATH marks transition to holdco, seeks support

Signal Alliance Technology Holding (SATH), which has three subsidiaries- Cloudsa; an indigenous cloud solution company, Signal Alliance Consulting; an enterprise technology consulting company, and SAS Ware; an early stage technology investment company, has beckoned on investors as well as the media to look the way of enterprise technology companies.

The call was made during a briefing as part of activities to mark the company’s one year of transiting into a holding company. Chairman of SATH, Collins Onuegbu, at the event to celebrate the holding company and its subsidiaries, called for sustainable business growth, stating: ‘‘After 25 years as a Limited company, and now one year of transitioning into a Holding company, we feel like a start-up again.

‘’It is very important for investors and the media to start focusing on Enterprise technology companies, as SATH and its subsidiaries are taking advantage of opportunities in diversifying Nigeria’s economy to drive sustainable growth of business within the country and beyond.’’ The General Managers of the different subsidiaries, who were in attendance, acknowledged the importance of technology in every aspect of the economy and how they have positioned their subsidiaries for the future that technology holds. Mrs Busola Komolafe, the General Manager of Cloudsa; one of the subsidiaries, pointed out services they offer that SMEs can leverage on and the importance of migrating to the cloud. She said that Cloudsa as an indigenous cloud-go company was prepared to assist organisation transition from on-premise to cloud services. Cloudsa has achieved Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, CSP-Tier 1; Microsoft License Solutions Partner; Microsoft Consulting Services; Microsoft FastTrack Partner and Microsoft Authorised Education Partner.

 

