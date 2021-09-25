SATourism showcases vernacular homage to architecture, design

The significance of art, culture and tourism was again brought to the fore at the South Africa Tourism West Africa Heritage and Culture activation, held recently at the Affinity Art Gallery (AAG), Muri Okunola, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, which was marked with an exhibition of works by Anne Adams (Nigeria) and Lulalma Wolf (South Africa), showcased through a shared lens, entitled, A Vernacular Homage to Architecture and Design. Speaking during the opening of the ongoing exhibition at the Affinity Art Gallery (AAG), Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, the Hub Head, South African Tourism (West Africa), Thekiso Rakolojane, said that the aim of activating the event is to showcase how arts and culture foster social cohesion and unity, adding that: “This collaboration of the visual art is a powerful symbol of how arts and Culture brings us together and creates a shared heritage and harmony. “This is displayed through the creative lens of Lulamaana Anne.

The collaboration between the two artists is a symbol of how art brings us together and creates harmony, demystifying the negative perceptions. It also enables us to position South Africa as a preferred destination for the arts communities in Nigeria. ‘‘Collaboration between South African Tourism, The Mission, as well as the gallery, further enables team South Africa to address matters of barriers to travel to South Africa through the infusion of the arts messaging. The execution should enable us to communicate this messaging through all elements of the event.”

He further stated that South Africa is on a new journey with Nigeria through tourism, stressing that his agency is ready for symbiotic alliances with Nigerians in the area of tourism and cultural exchange. According to him, artistes and movie makers from both countries have established a long time working relationships that must be maintained. “There have been a lot of music videos shot in South Africa by Nigerian artistes. ‘Ten days in Sun City’ by Ayo Makun was shot in South Africa.

We’ve also seen a lot of South Africans coming to Nigeria to shoot videos aside collaborating with Nigeria artists,’’ he said. Disclosing that: ‘‘So what we are doing today is a journey to foster the collaboration between Nigerians and South Africans in the creative and tourism industry. We also want to encourage citizens of both countries to visit, experience each other’s culture and heritage, as well as create stronger bond between the two nations,” he said.

“We are working on closer ties in the sense that we will no longer only be seen on television and heard on radios. Many events between citizens of both countries will continue to come up; events where Nigerians can experience South Africa, eat the food, drink the wine and immerse in the culture.” Rakolojane also stated that cultural festivals, film industry, music, art and craft products and cuisines are key drivers of sustainable tourism and the economic development of Nigeria and South Africa if fully harnessed. “What we are starting today is a journey to foster the collaboration between South Africa and Nigerians in the creative art industries,” he said.

