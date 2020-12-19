Saturday Telegraph Editor loses dad

A former member of staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the defunct Nigeria Airways, Mr. Lazarus Ugah, is dead. Aged 83, the late Ugah died on November 2 after a brief illness at the General Hospital, Igando, Lagos State. A statement issued by the family said there will be a Christian wake keep on December 21, at 401 Road, A-Close, Block 2, Flat 15, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Quarters, Gowon Estate, Egbeda, Lagos State by 2pm prompt. The statement added that the late Ugah will be buried on January 9, 2021, at his hometown in Alimenze, Umuobiala, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State. Until his death, he was survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and relations, among whom is Mr. Ndubuisi Ugah, the Saturday Telegraph, Deputy Editor/ News Editor.

Like this: Like Loading...