Saudi Arabia begins 2023 Hajj preparation

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced their preparation of a joint plan for the Hajj and Umrah for the next year’s season, 1444 AH. According to the Hajj reporters, an online Hajj newsplatform, the Saudi presidency indicated that the joint plan between it and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which they have prepared, depends on the strategy of joint cooperation between the two sides. It was gathered that they will be benefiting from the expertise and experiences that will be taken into account within the next plan that will be implemented for the next year’s season.

The Presidency confirmed that the efforts they are making come with the aim of providing the best services to the Two Holy Mosques and to their pilgrims, worshipers and visitors, as well as benefiting from the many experiences from both sides in serving pilgrims, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Meanwhile, pilgrims returning to their countries can now take Zamzam water on board international flights, according to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) of Jeddah. In accordance with KAIA guidelines, pilgrims can purchase only one five-liter Zamzam water bottle at one of the airport’s points of sale.

Zamzam water is not permitted to be carried within checked baggage, and the airport authorities have allocated a separate path for the water. Hajj reporters also says that the airport is preparing to broadcast many educational and awareness messages through all media platforms to reach pilgrims at their residences in Makkah in the coming phase. As part of this initiative, KAIA hopes to provide pilgrims with all the necessary baggage handling and shipment information.

