Saudi Arabia issues 4m Umrah visas in 5 months

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that 4 million Umrah visas have been issued for pilgrims coming from around the world since the start of the Umrah season of 2022. The high number of Umrah visas was possible because of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate the arrival process via electronic means in partnership with several departments and agencies working in the Hajj and Umrah system. The pilgrims were able to submit their visa applications through the ministry’s website or the Nusuk platform.

Muslims from anywhere in the world with any type of visa that enables them to enter Saudi Arabia such as visit visas, tourist visas, and others, are allowed to perform the Umrah and visit the Prophet’s mosque after registering for an appointment through Nusuk app. Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of Umrah visas from 30 days to 90 days, and pilgrims are allowed to enter the Kingdom through any of its airports, seaports, and land crossings. The Nusuk app helps foreigners who have obtained a visa register for an appointment to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

 

