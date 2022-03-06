Saudi Arabia lifts suspension on flights from Nigeria, others

The Saudi Arabian authorities have lifted suspension on direct flights from Nigeria and some other countries. Information to this effect was contained in a Tweet by Saudi Gazette on Saturday night.

The development is part of broad measures by the Saudi Authorities to ease restriction on COVID-19 measures. It would be recalled that the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) had on Dec. 8, announced the suspension of direct flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia over the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had since then activated a lobby to get the suspension reversed. NAHCON Chairman, Al- haji Zikrullah Hassan, late January visited the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria in Abuja as part of that lobby.

He said the visit was to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries, especially regarding the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by Nigerian Muslims.

The Chairman added that the visit was also to press for the lifting of the flight ban as requested by the Federal Government. “It is a request that has already been advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies,” he said.

Hassan appreciated the constant support and cooperation extended to NAHCON and Nigeria in general by the Kingdom.

