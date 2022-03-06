News

Saudi Arabia lifts suspension on flights from Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Saudi Arabian authorities have lifted suspension on direct flights from Nigeria and some other countries. Information to this effect was contained in a Tweet by Saudi Gazette on Saturday night.

 

The development is part of broad measures by the Saudi Authorities to ease restriction on COVID-19 measures. It would be recalled that the Saudi Arabian General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) had on Dec. 8, announced the suspension of direct flights from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia over the COVID- 19 pandemic.

 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had since then activated a lobby to get the suspension reversed. NAHCON Chairman, Al- haji Zikrullah Hassan, late January visited the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria in Abuja as part of that lobby.

 

He said the visit was to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries, especially regarding the annual Holy Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia by Nigerian Muslims.

 

The Chairman added that the visit was also to press for the lifting of the flight ban as requested by the Federal Government. “It is a request that has already been advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies,” he said.

 

Hassan appreciated the constant support and cooperation extended to NAHCON and Nigeria in general by the Kingdom.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bukola Jesse, Prophet Oladele Genesis and other issues

Posted on Author Oluwaseun Fabiyi

As much as we choose to be silent for now as regards the ongoing Prophet Israel Oladele case with Mrs. Olaide Williams Oni, it is important for us to clear the media as regards some misconceptions flying around on the social media. First, let me start by saying that the issue on ground that led […]
News

Senator Abiru announces N100m intervention loan for MSMEs, trains 1,000 for capacity devt

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Chairman, Senate Committee on industries, Distinguished Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, on Monday announced the launching of N100m soft business loan support for trained Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Lagos East Senatorial District for working capital, as well as asset finance for equipment acquisition at a highly subsidized interest rate. The […]
News Top Stories

Court unfreezes 20 #EndSARS promoters’ accounts

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, vacated an order it made on November 4, 2020, which directed banks to freeze accounts that were linked to 20 alleged promoters of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the nation last year. The court, in a ruling by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, ordered all the commercial banks affected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica