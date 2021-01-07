Saudi Arabia, Qatar clubs target Ighalo

…EPL teams eyeing striker

Out of favour Manchester United and Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is attracting interest from the middle East as clubs from Saudi Ara-bia and Qatar are reportedly jostling for his signature According to Skyports, the last Africa Cup of Nations AFCON leading goal scorer is attracting interest from the middle east while two unnamed English Premier League clubs are also keen in keeping him in England. Ighalo is currently on loan at Manchester United from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua. The 31-year-old initially joined the Red Devils on a loan deal till the end of last season but was extended for another seven months due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has not gone according to plan for Ighalo with just four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season. Ighalo has also fallen in the pecking order since the arrival of Uruguayan star, Edinson Cavani. And with his contract set to expire at the end of January, Ighalo has a decision to make on his future. The former Watford man’s deal with Shanghai expires in December, but he could be tempted to move to the middle east or decide to stay in the English top-flight.

He may be heading to Saudi Arabia’s club of Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa Al Nasr who is looking for a replacement for the Nigerian.

