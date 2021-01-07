Sports

Saudi Arabia, Qatar clubs target Ighalo

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

…EPL teams eyeing striker

Out of favour Manchester United and Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is attracting interest from the middle East as clubs from Saudi Ara-bia and Qatar are reportedly jostling for his signature According to Skyports, the last Africa Cup of Nations AFCON leading goal scorer is attracting interest from the middle east while two unnamed English Premier League clubs are also keen in keeping him in England. Ighalo is currently on loan at Manchester United from Chinese Super League club, Shanghai Shenhua. The 31-year-old initially joined the Red Devils on a loan deal till the end of last season but was extended for another seven months due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has not gone according to plan for Ighalo with just four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season. Ighalo has also fallen in the pecking order since the arrival of Uruguayan star, Edinson Cavani. And with his contract set to expire at the end of January, Ighalo has a decision to make on his future. The former Watford man’s deal with Shanghai expires in December, but he could be tempted to move to the middle east or decide to stay in the English top-flight.
He may be heading to Saudi Arabia’s club of Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa Al Nasr who is looking for a replacement for the Nigerian.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga: Nigerian makes Real Madrid debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi Park made his debut appearance for Real Madrid first-team in their goalless draw against Real Sociedad in their La Liga opening fixture on Sunday. He replaced Rodrygo in the 70th minute of the encounter but could not inspire the defending champions to victory at the Reale Arena, reports Goal. […]
Sports

Tottenham sign Matt Doherty from Wolves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Tottenham Hotspur have signed defender Matt Doherty from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee. The Republic of Ireland rightback, 28, has signed a four-year deal with Spurs. Doherty made over 300 appearances for Wolves after joining from League of Ireland side Bohemians in 2010.   He becomes Spurs’ third signing of the […]
Sports

FIRST AFRICAN TITLE WINNER IN EUROPE, EGBO: BEING BLACK IN ALBANIA IS TOUGH BUT I’M A FIGHTER

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ndubuisi Egbo, became the first Nigerian and African coach to win a league title in Europe after leading KF Tirana to the Albanian top division title. Speaking during an interview on a sports WhatsApp group, NSM Rebranded, and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Julius Berger goalie said Nigeria doesn’t have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica