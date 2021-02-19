Saudi Arabia shuts 10 mosques over rising COVID-19 death, infections

Ten mosques in Saudi Arabia were temporarily shut after 15 worshippers tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and one death. Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Guidance intensified field inspections across the Kingdom, resulting in 32 mosques being shut over the past three days.

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise at a concerning rate, which has prompted authorities to close dinein restaurants, cancel weddings and postpone other events. Field inspections are targeting government and private establishments to enforce health and safety protocols set in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

Saudi Arabia announced five COVID-19 deaths and 369 new infections on Wednesday. Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded 173, followed by the Eastern Province (85), Makkah (48), Asir (11), Madinah (five), Jazan (four) and Najran (four). There are 2,573 active cases in the Kingdom, including 417 that are in critical care units.

The country’s new death toll from the disease stands at 6,415. Meanwhile, Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, in conjunction with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has launched the Hajj Savings Scheme in the state to accord underprivileged Muslims the opportunity to perform the holy pilgrimage. At the ceremony in Ilorin, the NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, expressed the commission’s determination to support poor Muslims to perform hajj the fifth pillar of Islam. Hassan, represented by the Federal Commissioner (North Central Zone) of the NAHCON, Hajiya Halimah Jibril, explained that the scheme was designed to make hajj pilgrimage easy and affordable for subscribers.

He noted that the scheme, which is being run in collaboration with Jaiz Bank Plc, would avail Muslims the opportunity of saving gradually at their convenience over a period of time to facilitate their performance of hajj. According to the NAHCON chairman, the benefits of the scheme include profit sharing based on the savings they made, job creation as well as poverty alleviation and empowerment.

Hassan, who commended the Kwara State government and the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for their efforts towards achieving a hitch-free hajj exercise at all times, called on clerics and other relevant stakeholders to support the programme for the benefit of Muslims across the state.

He gave the assurance that NAHCON would continue to align with the aspirations of the Muslim ummah by exploiting cheaper means of performing hajj, advising the public to support the government to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, said the scheme would ensure the participation of more Muslims in the hajj exercise with relative ease.

