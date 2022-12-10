Saudi Arabia to chair World Tourism Organisation Executive Council in 2023

Saudi Arabia tourism profile has continued to soar following the opening of a regional office by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in the Arabian country over a year ago. Last month, this development further received a boost as the Ministry of Tourism announced the election of the Kingdom as chair of the Executive Council of UNWTO for 2023. This was part of the decisions at the 117th session of the organisation’s Executive Council held in Marrakesh, Morocco. With this development, the Kingdom which held the post of the first vice chair for 2022 has now become the first Gulf country to hold the post. “The Kingdom is honoured to be elected as chair of the World Tourism Organisation’s Executive Council and we believe in the importance of the organisation’s pioneering role. We look forward to cooperating with all countries to support and develop the global tourism sector,” the Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said. He added that the Kingdom has been an active member of the organisation by launching initiatives, supporting new ideas, and opening the organisation’s first regional office in Saudi Arabia to promote its agenda and work in the Middle East and beyond.

Al Khateeb further stated that; “At the heart of the UNWTO is a desire to promote tourism as a catalyst of economic development, which Saudi Arabia wholeheartedly supports. We have committed $800 billion of government investment into the Saudi tourism industry by 2030. “Our imperative is that the development we seek, both as a nation and globally, is sustainable, inclusive and resilient. That’s how we will address the fast-changing needs of businesses, communities and the planet.” As chair, Saudi Arabia will set the agenda for all meetings, ensuring that it captures the most pressing issues and concerns for the tourism industry. It will facilitate and moderate meetings effectively, chair dialogue and encourage actionable outcomes.

