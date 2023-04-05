Saudi Arabia Woos Messi With €400m

Lionel Messi has been offered €400 million a year to join the Saudi Arabia club, Al-Hilal.

This was confirmed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Tuesday night.

According to him, the salary on the table for Messi is worth more than $438 million per annum.

However, it is believed that Messi wants to continue his career in Europe as he is hunting for another champions league medal.

Barcelona is waiting on Financial Fair Play to make their move on him as he’s considered the greatest-ever player in their history replanting their most successful period.

Romano tweeted: “Understand Al Hilal sent an official bid to Leo Messi: salary worth more than €400m/year.

“Leo’s absolute priority: continue in Europe. Barcelona, waiting on FFP to send the bid and open talks.

“PSG bid, not accepted at this stage as Messi wanted sporting guarantees.”

If Messi eventually accepts the offer from Al Hilal, he will overtake Ronaldo as the highest earner in football history and renew his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo who already has 10 league goals for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo who is considered Messi’s internal rival made the move from Europe’s last transfer window to Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and eventually became the highest earner in football history with his €200m contract.

Like this: Like Loading...