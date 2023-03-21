Business

Saudi Arabia’s new national airline, Riyadh Air, takes flight

HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced on Sunday the official launch of Riyadh Air, the kingdom’s new national carrier wholly owned by PIF. The new carrier set to operate out of Riyadh will leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic location to transform the city into a leading aviation, transportation, and tourism hub, in line with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme objectives to create a more financially resilient aviation ecosystem and support the industry’s global competitiveness. Contrary to recent media reports of his resignationTony Douglas, the former CEO of Etihad Airways and seasoned veteran with over four decades of experience in aviation, transportation, and logistics, has been named CEO of Riyadh Air.

The new carrier will be chaired by HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of PIF, with the top leadership board set to comprise both local and international professionals with extensive expertise. According to PIF, Riyadh Air will be a top-tier airline, committed to upholding the highest sustainability and safety standards globally. Moreover, the airline will operate an advanced fleet of aircraft equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, the airline is projected to contribute nearly $20 billion to the kingdom’s non-oil GDP and generate over 200,000 new jobs, both direct and indirect. The new carrier will leverage PIF’s investment prowess and financial capabilities to expand its operations and emerge as a prominent national carrier, rivalling the likes of Emirates Airline, Etihad, and Qatar Airways.

By broadening the kingdom’s air transportation solutions, increasing its cargo capacity, and growing international passenger traffic, the new airline is set to play a central role in realising the Saudi National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Tourism Strßategy’s targets of receiving 30 million international transit passengers by 2030. Moreover, Riyadh Air will focus on offering an “exceptional customer experience,” with genuine and welcoming Saudi hospitality at its core, and connectivity to more than 100 global destinations by 2030. Riyadh Air marks the latest addition to PIF’s investment portfolio in the kingdom’s aviation sector, which seeks to support the diversification of the local economy, in tandem with the recently unveiled King Salman International Airport masterplan.

