Business

Saudi Aramco 2021 profit soars, plans capex boost in 2022

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) on Sunday reported a more than doubling of annual net profit in 2021, boosted by higher oil prices, and announced plans to sharply lift capital expenditure in 2022.

The oil giant has benefited from a more than 50% rise in crude prices last year, as increased COVID 19 vaccination rates and loosening restrictions resulted in demand outpacing supply, reports Reuters.

Oil prices surged past $100 a barrel last month after Russia invaded Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

Net profit rose to $110 billion for the year that ended December 31, from $49 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $106 billion in 2021, according to the mean estimate of analysts in Refinitiv’s Eikon.

Aramco said it aims to boost its capital expenditure to $40-50 billion in 2022, with further growth expected until around the middle of the decade.

Capital expenditure in 2021 was $31.9 billion, an increase of 18% from 2020.

Aramco plans to raise crude oil “maximum sustainable capacity” to 13 million barrels a day by 2027, and wants to boost gas production by more than 50% by 2030.

Aramco also intends to develop a significant hydrogen export capability and become a global leader in Carbon Capture and Storage, it said.

“Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors,” CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

“But our investment plan aims to tap into rising long-term demand for reliable, affordable and ever more secure and sustainable energy.”

Aramco, which only ranks behind Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) in market value , declared a dividend of $75 billion for 2021, in line with its earlier pledge.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Top dealing firms transact N231bn shares in 2 months

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first two months of the year 2021 (January-February) with an exchange of 22.653 billion shares worth N230.860 billion. Available statistics showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 51.28 per cent of the total value between 04/01/2021 and 28/2/2021.   Also, the stockbrokers are […]
Business

Power: CBN releases framework for metering financing

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released the framework for the financing of National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), which is aimed at closing the current metering gap of over 10 million in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). According to the apex bank, the closing of this gap is expected to enhance efficiency of […]
Business

Eni suffers $838m loss in three months

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Italian super major, Eni, has reported an adjusted net loss of 714 million euros ($839 million) between April and June. The Rome-based oil company, which said this in a statement, posted a profit during this same period a year earlier. Analysts had estimated a 1.11 billion- euro loss. Eni’s second-quarter loss has led to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica