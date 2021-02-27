‘Saudi crown prince ordered Khashoggi’s murder

An intelligence report released yesterday by the Biden administration made it clear Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, approved an operation to capture or kill journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in 2018. In a statement that could have major implications for U.S.-Saudi relations under the new administration, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence cited the crown prince’s control of decision making in Saudi Arabia as well as the involvement of a key advisor and members of his protective detail in the operation that killed Khashoggi.

“Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization,” the report said. The intelligence assessment also noted “the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi.”

