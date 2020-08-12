News

Saudi decongests prisons, to repatriate 200 Nigerians

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

*94 stranded Nigerians in Lebanon return
*Oyo receives 55 returnees

To decongest their prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different prison terms soon.
The disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa at the Murtala Muhammed International airport while receiving 94 stranded Nigerians from troubled Lebanon.
The decision to repatriate the 200 prisoners back to Nigeria, she reiterated was borne out of the zeal of the Saudi government to decongest their prisons at a critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon were brought back to the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport aboard Middle East Airline (MEA) special flight arranged by the Federal Government.
The Middle East Airline aircraft landed at the Lagos airport with the returnees around 4pm. Out of the 94 returnees, 55 are indigenes of Oyo State.
With Abike Dabiri-Erewa to receive the returnees were the Senior Special Assistant to the Oyo State government on Diaspora, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu along with representatives of NEMA and NAPTIP.
Speaking to journalists, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Federal Government for arranging a Middle East Airline special flight that brought the returnees.
According to Erewa, besides the 94 that arrived Wednesday, another 104 are being expected in few days time while others are billed to arrive next week through Abuja.
Erewa lauded the effort of the Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria who she said made frantic efforts to ensure the seamless evacuation of the Nigerians.
She cautioned young Nigerians that may still be nursing the idea of traveling illegally to foreign countries, saying it was not worth the trouble in view of the serious impact of the coronavirus pandemic had caused countries which has led to the beaming of searchlight to be on illegal travelers.
She also advised Nigerians, who traveled illegally to places like Lebanon or Dubai, to use the opportunity made available by the government’s flight arrangements to return home warning that they may regret any action to stay back in the countries as the United Arab Emirates would anytime from now clamp down on illegal immigrants.
The Special Assistant to Oyo State government confirmed that 55 Oyo State indigenes were among the returnees stating that there was no place like home.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

USSD: NCC bars telcos from charging customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says operators must work out payment with banks The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stopped telecommunications operators in the country from implementing the proposed end-user billings for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the telecoms regulator revised its policy on price determination for the service with a clause prohibiting the […]
News

Reps accuse AGF of extra budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has accused the Accountant General of the Federation of engaging in extra budgetary expenditure contrary to the powers conferred on his office by approving additional funds for the conduct of the 2015 general election. Chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole, who made the accusation on Tuesday, said […]
News

Corruption: Match your words with action, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not enough for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare that some officials of his administration were corrupt, but to match his words with action by immediately charging those already indicted to court. Buhari had said over the weekend that some appointed government officials had abused the trust […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: