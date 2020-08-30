Saudi discovers two new oil, gas fields

Business

State oil company Saudi Aramco has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern regions, the kingdom’s energy minister said on Sunday, state news agency SPA reported.
The energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud said the new Abraq al-Toloul oil field, which lies to the south east of the northern city of Arar, flows with a daily rate of 3,189 barrels per day (bpd) of Arab light crude oil, along with 3.5 million cubic feet of natural gas, reports Reuters.
Hadabat al Hajara gas field in al-Jof region has a daily production rate of 16 million cubic feets of natural gas, along with 1944 bpd of oil condensate, according to the minister.
Aramco will carry on with its efforts to estimate the total amount of oil and gas in the two fields and is drilling more wells to determine their areas and capacities, he added.

