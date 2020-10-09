Islam

Saudi issues 200,000 Umrah permits, records zero COVID-19 case

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah declared it recorded no COVID-19 case after resuming Umrah operations. The Kingdom has earlier issued over 200,000 permits for Umrah. The Ministry of Hajj also declared the success of the first day of the Umrah pilgrimage, which was resumed some seven months after it was suspended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. No infections or health violations were reported on the first day of the resumption of the pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah.

Saudi Arabia has allowed citizens and residents to start performing Umrah as of Sunday at 30 percent capacity, or 6,000 pilgrims a day. It will open for Muslims from abroad starting Nov. 1. Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat told Asharq Al-Awsat that all concerned authorities involved in organizing the Umrah have succeeded in implementing the plans that were introduced amid the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the pandemic.

Zero infections being reported is credited to the success of these efforts and the strict health measures that have been adopted from the very moment the pilgrims arrived at the five gathering centers, he added. It is this organization that allowed the first day of the Umrah to pass smoothly and calmly, he continued. Organizing the pilgrims at gathering centers allows organizers to accurately verify their permits and keep track of them throughout their stay in Makkah.

After a health check at the center, the pilgrims are guided towards the Grand Mosque, accompanied with a health guide. Mashat said over 200,000 Umrah permits have been processed and issued. The authorities will not stop issuing them until the allowed number of pilgrims is reached.

The Umrah is set to resume to full operational capacity in three phases. The official said the first phase will witness 1,000 pilgrims and will extend to 14 days. After that, 15,000 pilgrims will be accommodated on a daily basis for another two weeks. Operation capacity will be restored in full after four weeks.

This all depends on the pandemic. Official spokesman for the Makkah’s health authority Hamad al-Otaibi told Asharq Al-Awsat that should a suspected infection be detected, then a pilgrim will be referred to the closest health center where he will be tested.

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has taken all necessary preventive measures to safeguard the pilgrims. It has deployed 400 workers who disinfect the Grand Mosque 15 minutes after each batch of pilgrims exits the premises, meaning that they will be cleaning the area ten times per day. Nine hundred liters of hand sanitizers and 1,000 liters of carpet and 2,5000 liters of surface disinfectants will be used on a daily basis during the first phase of the pilgrimage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

NACOMYO condemns rising rape, murder cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The apex Muslim youths’ group, National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has condemned the recent cases of rape and murder in different parts of the country. It expressed sadness over the rape and murder of Uwa Omozuwa in Benin, Bello in Ibadan and the “defiling of a minor in Jigawa State by a 57-year-old […]
Islam

Women, girls are jewels, not objects of molestation – LIMAN

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Ahmadiyya Muslim women under the auspices of Lajna Imaillah Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria (LIMAN) have condemned the high rate of rape and other forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria. Rising from a virtual meeting/training against sexual violence against women in Lagos, the Muslim women described the rising cases of rape across the […]
Islam

MURIC denies link to terror

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Wednesday, said it had uncovered the person who accused it of collecting money from a terrorist group, the Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP). ISWAP is a splinter of Boko- Haram that has been causing unrest in North-eastern Nigeria for over a decade now. MURIC had in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: