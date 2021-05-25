News Top Stories

Saudi monarch, Anglican Sec. Gen. condole with Buhari over loss of CoAS, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a phone call from the Saudi Monarch and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who commiserated with him and the people of Nigeria on the recent plane crash which claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff  Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military officers.

 

The Saudi King expressed full solidarity with Nigeria following this national tragedy. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari and the King exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the Eid marked after the 30-day Ramadan fast and prayed for peace, security and progress in the two nations and the sub regions.

 

The Saudi King also prayed for the repose of the souls of the military men who lost their lives. The conversation by both leaders also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and ways to bolster them across various sectors.

 

The President expressed happiness with the King and thanked him for standing with Nigeria in all situations.

 

He also received a message of commiseration from Archbishop Josiah Idowu- Fearon, the Nigerian-born Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion, in London. Idowu-Fearon prayed for the President and the country as the nation mourns the Chief of Army Staff and his top lieutenants at a time when their services were most needed.

