Energy

Saudi raises April crude official prices to Asia

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saudi Arabia’s state oil producer Aramco set its April official selling price (OSP) for its Arab Light crude to Asia at plus $1.40 per barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, up $0.40 from March, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
It set its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe at minus $2.20 per barrel against ICE Brent compared with minus $0.50 in March, reports Reuters.
The OSP to the United States was set at plus $0.95 a barrel over Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for April, $0.10 above March’s premium.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Energy

Obituary: Yamani, the Saudi oil minister who brought the West to its knees

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia’s Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died. Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil […]
Energy

BEDC to improve power supply in Igarra, environs

Posted on Author Reporter

  In attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State, BEDC has finalized the design, and at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra. The project once completed, it was gathered, will change the source […]
Energy

Oil slides 1% on fears over higher OPEC supply, slower China demand

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oil prices slid more than 1% on Tuesday, extending losses that began last week, as expectations that OPEC would agree to raise oil supply in a meeting this week added to pressure and worries over slowing demand in China dampened sentiment. Brent crude dropped 70 cents, or 1.1%, to $62.99 a barrel by 0457 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica