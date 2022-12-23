Islam

Saudi to refund Nigeria N107m for poor feeding during Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said it has secured the sum of SR542, 033, equivalent of N107, 864,567 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, being refund for the poor feeding services rendered by the Company of Mutawwifs for pilgrims from African non- Arab Countries during the 2022 Hajj. The Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division of NAHCON, Mallam Mousa Ubandawaki, made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Journalists.

Mallam Ubandawaki said the development is sequel to several letters written and consistent reminder by the Commission to the company on the poor feeding services rendered to Nigerian pilgrims during the Masha’ir period. According to him, “A letter signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ahmad Bin Abbas Sindi to the Chairman/ CEO of the Commission, dated December 18, 2022 reads: “Reference to your letter no: NAHCON/ AN43 dated 10/07/2022, regarding the poor quality of service and in order for the Company to maintain the national relationship between us, the sum of S R542, 033 (Five Hundred and Forty Two Thousand Thirty Three Saudi Riyals) has been deducted from the amount of the Masha’ir feeding contract.” It would be recalled that the 2022 Hajj was marred by poor services rendered by the Muassassah for Nigerian pilgrims, especially feeding, during the 5-day peak of Hajj, for which the Commission protested and wrote several letters drawing the attention of the company to the development.

Reacting to the development after the weekly executive council, the Chairman/CEO, Alh. Zikhrullah Kunle Hassan said the development was heartwarming, as it vindicated the Commission’s tenacious struggle to right the wrongs done to Nigerian pilgrims during the Hajj by the Muassassah, especially in the feeding arrangement and the quality of services rendered during the period I really want to thank my counterparts from the Mutawwifs for their role in ensuring that they refunded the money paid for services not rendered or poorly delivered.” The Mutawwifs or Muassassah as it is fondly called, is the Saudi Company responsible for the accommodation, transportation and feeding of Nigerian and other African pilgrims in Muna and Arafat during the 5-day Hajj in Saudi Arabia

 

