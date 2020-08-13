Saudi to repatriate 200 Nigerian prisoners

94 stranded Nigerians return from Lebanon

In a bid to decongest her prisons, the Saudi Arabian Government has concluded plans to deport 200 Nigerians serving different jail terms in that country soon. The disclosure was made yesterday by Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while receiving 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon. The decision to repatriate the 200 prisoners to Nigeria, she reiterated, was borne out of the zeal of the Saudi government to decongest her prisons at a critical time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon were brought back to the country aboard Middle East Airline (MEA) special flight arranged by the Federal Government. The Middle East Airline aircraft landed at the Lagos airport with the returnees at about 4p.m. Out of the 94 returnees, 55 are indigenes of Oyo State. Joining Dabiri-Erewa to receive the returnees were the Senior Special Assistant to Oyo State Government on Diaspora, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu. Representatives of NEMA and NAPTIP were also on ground to receive the returnees.

Speaking to journalists, Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Federal Government for arranging a Middle East Airline special flight that brought the returnees. According to her, besides the 94 that arrived yesterday, another 104 are being expected in few days’ time while others are billed to arrive next week through Abuja. She lauded the effort of the Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria who, she said, made frantic efforts to ensure the seamless evacuation of the Nigerians.

She cautioned young Nigerians that may still be nursing the idea of travelling illegally to foreign countries, saying it was not worth the trouble, in view of the serious impact the coronavirus pandemic had caused countries which has led to the beaming of searchlight on illegal travellers.

