Savannah Energy earns $71m from Nigeria operations in Q1, 2023

Savannah Energy has said it got $71 million as revenue from its operations in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2023. This is a 29 per cent rise year-on-year. The company also reported total revenues for Q1 2023 of US$147.6 million, up 26 per cent yearon- year. The US$147.6 million revenue comprised the US$71 million from Nigeria and Chad upstream revenues of US$76.6 million. It also said that its production from production fields in Africa improved drastically according to its financial and operational update for Q1 2023. The company, according to the update yesterday, said in Nigeria, it sold gas to 7 customers in Q1 2023, including Calabar Electricity Generation, Lafarge Africa, Ibom Power, First Independent Power, Central Horizon Gas, TransAfam Power, and Notore Chemical Industries. Savannah’s cash balance stood at US$217.3 million with net debt of US$412.2 million. It reported average gross daily production of 54.9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day Kboepd in Q1 2023, compared to 21.6 Kboepd in Q1 2022. Excluding Chad production, Q1 2023 average gross daily production LFL was 25.9 Kboepd, a 20 percent increase compared to Q1 2022. Of the total 54.9 Kboepd, 43 percent was gas, including a 22 per cent increase in production from the Uquo gas field in Nigeria compared to Q1 2022 (from 19.4 Kboepd to 23.7 Kboepd). Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Energy, Andrew Knott, said: “This update clearly demonstrates the strength and potential of our business and the positive impact we are making in our host countries: we are reporting like-for-like(1) organic Total Revenues(2) growth of 26% year-on-year (with like-for-like(1) Total Revenues(2) having now doubled since 2017). “Our oil and renewable energy projects in Niger are now advancing at a rapid pace, and COTCo in Cameroon continues to deliver a strong consistent financial performance. “On the new ventures front, we continue to progress our planned acquisition of PETRONAS’ assets in South Sudan and expect to announce a series of new utility-scale renewable power projects over the course of Q2 and Q3 2023.”