Save Ebonyi PDP from collapse, 70 assembly aspirants tell NWC

70 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly aspirants in Ebonyi State yesterday called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to wade into the crisis rocking the party, which has prevented it from holding its primaries for 2023 general elections. The aspirants expressed dismay that if the crisis which started since last week is not quickly resolved may make the party not to field any candidate for any position in the 2023 general elections. Chairman of the House of Assembly Forum, Chief Rodstick Eze, at a press conference in Abakaiki, the state capital, urged the NWC to conduct primaries for the state PDP, noting that the NWC will be held responsible if the party collapse in the state by refusing to save the party.

“We the aspirants for Ebonyi State House of Assembly on the platform of our great party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have keenly observed the turn of events in Ebonyi State PDP over the past three weeks and we are gravely concerned for our dear party and our ambitions. “We are concerned over the ugly uncertainty we face every day in Ebonyi State PDP, it has become urgent that we speak out to our National Party leaders to intervene and save the party from the impending implosion.”

