Save LAUTECH from crisis, pay us 7 years Earned Allowances, ASUU begs Makinde

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Oyo State Governmentowned school to pay lecturers their seven years’ Earned Academic Allowances. In a statement yesterday, ASUU blamed the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Olaide Liasu and Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Deji Omole, for the development.

The Chairman Prof. Biodun Olaniran and Secretary Toyin Abegunrin also slammed the authorities for denying lecturers their promotions. According to the union, members have lost confidence in the administrators, advising Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene to avoid a crisis in the insti- tution. They put the amount being owed lecturers over N5 billion.

ASUU said: “It is rather unfortunate that the 2016 and 2017 avoidable crisis started because the then administration refused to address arrears of EAA. Apparently not learning from history, the present administration and Council are now towing the same path.”

 

