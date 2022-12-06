Health

Save medical sector from imminent collapse – Gani Adams tells FG

Our Reporters

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has asked the Federal Government to save the medical sector from imminent collapse, saying the present brain drain in the sector is like a disaster waiting to happen.

Adams said this at the 2022 edition of the Elegbara Festival.

He bemoaned the plight of Nigerian doctors leaving the country in droves, stressing that there was a huge gap in the sector that needs urgent intervention.

His words: “The recent story that Nigeria today has only one doctor to about 6,400 patients in our hospitals is nothing but a disaster waiting to happen.

“The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had also said recently that about 4,000 medical doctors had finalised plans to leave the country for better jobs abroad. Nigeria’s health sector is in an emergency situation.

“At the moment, we have one doctor to 6, 400 Nigerians in our public hospitals. Unfortunately, over 38 percent of Nigerians are presently suffering healthcare depreciation.”

 

Our Reporters

