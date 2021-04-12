Save my life, land from Benin chief, ex-NUJ Chair cries

Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Edo State communities and villages seem to have staged a deadly comeback against the backdrop of the position of the Oba of Benin and the state government banning their activities.

Several people have lost their plots of land and property to the avarice of the CDA leadership in the state.

The latest of such victims is the former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, who is the publisher of Sparknewsnaija, Otumba Mike Aladenika. At a press conference in Benin, Aladenika alleged that the Ohen (chief priest) of Okhuoromi community in Oredo Local Government Area, Chief Ovbokhan Igbinovia, tres passed on his land measuring 100 × 100 feet at the community, destroyed the foundation of two blocks of three bedroom flats built up to DPC level and sold the land to someone else.” But Igbinovia denied the allegation.

He said: “Please, I don’t have anything to say. Why not go to the site and see who is working there and confirm who sold him the land? Just go there and confirm.”

