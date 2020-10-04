Save Nigeria from total collapse –Archbishop Akubeze

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Benin City, His Eminence Augustine Akubeze, has called on Nigerians and relevant political institutions to work with the fear of God and save Nigeria from total collapse. He made the call while delivering a passionate address to the nation to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary.

The Archbishop clearly not pleased that 60 years after independence, Nigerians are not rejoicing or jubilating as they should. He wondered how the citizenry could possibly celebrate when many citizens cannot afford to eat; and daily innocent Nigerians are being the killed by insurgents.

Akubeze said: “Boko Haram is still holding some of the Chibok girls, and Leah Sharibu is still being held captive for over three years because she refuses to denounce Christ? How can we celebrate when COVID-19 has crippled an already poor Nigerian economy?

“How do we celebrate when the Federal Government, without any prior clear warning, allows the epileptic electricity supply tariff to be increased and at the same time removing the fuel subsidy?

“It is difficult to ask Nigerians to celebrate when many Nigerians with a minimum wage of N30, 000 are asked to provide for their families in the light of the hike in fuel price and the increase in the electricity tariff.”

He continued: ‘It is just unimaginable and inconceivable to celebrate Nigeria at 60 when our roads are not safe; our people are kidnapped, and they sell their properties to pay ransom to criminals. Nigerians are experiencing an invasion of their farmlands by armed Fulani-herdsmen; a group well organised and already designated as the fourth deadliest terrorists’ group in the world by the Global Terrorism Index.”

On that premise, the CBCN President called on the National Assembly to urgently restructure the country in order to save Nigerian from total collapse. His words: “Nigerians from almost all geographical regions seem to agree that we need to start working on restructuring. The present political party leading Nigeria (APC) campaigned to attend to the issue of restructuring, sharing of resources, and a constitutional amendment if Nigerians voted them into power.

“It is somewhat regrettable that the Federal Government of Nigeria has not kept to its electoral promises. State governors, Senators, Federal House of Representative Members must all work towards ensuring restructuring of Nigeria. Nigeria is almost at the verge of total collapse.”

Archbishop Akubeze, however, said there is still hope for Nigeria despite all her crisis. He said: “Having outlined some of the significant challenges facing the nation after 60 years of self-governance, we still call on Nigerians to be hopeful. One may wonder what could be the source of this hope?

“The source of our hope is in God who never fails. Human beings may fail us, but those who put their hope and trust in God will always be delivered. With hope, faith, and charity, let us pray and work for the good of Nigeria.” He charged all Catholics to pray for Nigeria saying; “Let your faith be the compass that guides your daily decisions. Let your faith influence the values you promote.

“If all the more than 22 million Catholics in Nigeria decide to allow themselves to be moved by their faithbased conviction, Nigeria will be t r a n s – f o r m e d . If all the Christians and Muslims in Nigeria t ru l y f o l – l o w the dictates of their religions, we will have a Nigeria that will be the envy of other nations.”

Akubeze identified ingenuity of many Nigerians as another basis for the hope. “We know that there are still very many patriotic Nigerians. We know that human resources in Nigeria are greater than natural resources.

The fact that we keep hearing of Nigerians who are doing well in academics, sports, and other areas, once they leave Nigeria, tells us that God has wired in the DNA of Nigerians the potential and capacity to be successful. “If not, how do you explain the fact that most medical doctors who are Africans in the USA are Nigerians? How do you explain the tremendous successes of Nigerians in Europe and America?

It is all because the environment allowed them to bring into realisation their God inbuilt talents. Nigerians are one of the most dynamic people on earth. This is the foundation upon which we must hope even amid this national crisis at 60,” he explained. He added that those who put their trust in God are never disappointed.

Hence, he called on all Nigerians to trust in God saying: “Let us continue to pray for a transformation of Nigeria. We must begin this transformation from within, from ourselves. Each one of us must learn to eschew every form of corruption, indiscipline, praising of corrupt leaders or giving of awards to those who have bankrupt Nigeria.”

He urged Nigerians to stop the praise-singing of politicians who he said have failed the nation; stop patronising mediocrity and begin to reward hard work. According to Akubeze:

“To survive as a nation, we must have a collective desire to build the country. Selective appointments that do not reflect the ethnic and religious diversity of Nigeria is a recipe for disaster. “The minimalistic approach to the quota system is a disservice to the nation.

Any serious Government would want every part of the nation to know that they are part of the stakeholders in decision making in the country. Nigerians are not asking for too much; they are just asking for justice, fairness in appointments of people to Federal offices.”

The CBCN encouraged all saying, “Let us not despair in the face of these daunting challenges and crisis facing our beloved country. Let our love move us for God and our fellow neighbours.

