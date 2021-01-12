News

Save Nigeria Movement to CAN: Promote peace, support DSS

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A call has gone to the leaderahip of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to galvanise the support of its millions of members towards peaceful co-existence and harmony in the country.
The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), which threw the challenge, also called on other religious and opinion leaders in the country, to see the Nigerian project as a cause that must be achieved.
In doing this, however, SNM pleaded with CAN to stop its Northern arm from attempts at undermining the Department  of State Services (DSS).
Investigations have shown that no security/intelligence agency in the country has discharged its mandate as creditably as the secret service.
In a statement, the group expressed concern over the tendenciee of some religious leaders to inflame passions along religious lines, with a view to breaching the peace in the country.
The group particularly frowned at a statement credited to, and signed by the CAN’s Vice President (North).
In the said statement, the  body allegedly cast aspersions on the nation’s secret service for alerting Nigerians on the ploy by certain elements to create crisis using religious platforms ahead of 2023 politics.
The group insisted that such position was uncalled for, unnecessary, unfounded and most despicable as it was  least expected of the apex organisation representing the body of Christ.
“We can excuse individual religious leaders for holding their views, even if they do so with obvious reasons that threaten national security, but we can not excuse same when it becomes obvious that it’s an agenda for a certain group to cause civil disorder using established platforms such as CAN. I am afraid ladies and gentlemen, this is what CAN is doing at the moment.
“The body of Christ in Nigeria has never been muzzled. If there was any urge to do that, a lot of religious leaders would not be free today. We expect that religious leaders would use their platforms to preach and promote peace rather than inflame passions and discredit security agencies,” it said in the statement.

