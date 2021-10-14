Save our baby from blindness, distraught mum begs Nigerians

Mrs. Olayemi Ashani, a petty trader, living at the Dopemu area of Lagos State, has called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the rescue of her baby, who desperately needs N730, 000 for eye surgery. Olayemi said that the baby, Joshua, is their second child and suffers from Hemorrhagic choroidal detachment and left retinal detachment of the eyes. Hemorrhagic choroidal detachment is a hemorrhage in the suprachoroidal space or within the choroid, caused by a rupture in the choroid vessels. Retinal detachment on the other hand, is an emergency situation in which a critical layer of tissue-the retina-at the back of the eye, pulls from the layer of blood vessels that provides it with oxygen and nutrients.

The symptoms of this ailment are the appearance of sudden flashes of light or a shadow in an individual vision. The sufferer may experience dilated pupils, partial loss of vision, or sensitivity to light. If the ailment is not treated, it can progress from minor to severe blindness within hours or days. According to Olayemi, whose husband Michael is a printer, Joshua was born premature. Three months after his birth, the couple discovered Joshua couldn’t see anything and the eyes were incessantly blinking.

The weeping mum narrated: “We went to the Igando General Hospital, where the doctors told us that they wouldn’t be able to do anything until after six months. After six months, we returned to the hospital, and we were told that a test had to be done at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja. We took the test result to the doctors at Igando, and the doctors said the hospital didn’t have the equipment to work on him.

We were referred to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Mushin, Lagos State. When we got to LUTH, we were referred to a private hospital, Eye Solution Hospital located at Ilasa because LUTH didn’t have the equipment,” said Olayemi. The desperate mum lamented that Joshua’s predicament was as a result of his being delivered when it was not yet time. She said: “The ailment was due to his being born premature. He had to stay in the incubator; the incubator light affected his eyes. Whenever I’m breastfeeding him, he wouldn’t look at me, rather he would be facing something else.

It makes me very sad.” The child’s father, Micheal, explained that Eye Solution Hospital told them that Joshua would have to undergo three stages of eye surgeries and each costs N365,000. Micheal further explained: “The first operation has been done; so it’s two that are remaining. After the first surgery, we discovered a little change in his sight. For instance, if we pointed a torch to his eyes, we would see eye movement, which was not like that before.” Michael, who revealed that he had been running from pillar to post to raise money, said that he presently needs assistance. He said that he had received initial support from friends and family members for the first stage of the surgery.

He further noted: “We always go for checkups because the eye drop prescribed for him costs about N8,000 per bottle. The bottle is very small and the drops are administered every eight hours. We are desperate and want Nigerians to help us. Right now, we don’t know what else to do, and we can’t just sit down, watch and do nothing. Earlier in September, someone referred my wife to an office at Alausa, where we dropped a letter, asking for financial assistance, but till now, we’ve not heard from them.”

Name: Ashani Michael, First Bank: 3021946092, Phone No: 08028642999.

