News

Save Taraba from terror attacks, Reps tell security agencies

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday told the security agencies to prevent terrorists from overrunning communities in Taraba State. The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Riman Shawulu (PDP, Taraba) and seconded by Rep. Gibeon Goroki. In his lead debate, Shawulu informed that; since April 2022, communities in Taraba have come under unrelenting attacks by terrorists. He said the countless killing of innocent residents, as well as the destruction of their property, have become a reccurring decimal.

He expressed concern at the attitude of security forces in the region that have become reluctant in engaging the bandits ever since some of their personnel were slain by the bandits. The lawmaker also pointed out that the affected communities are close to the Cameroonian border, which is notorious for harbouring members of the Isis West Africa Province (ISWAP), and it could be easy for them to get international reinforcements from them. He called on the House to urge the military to deploy more personnel to the area to restore normalcy. He further called on other intelligence agencies to collate the intelligence mechanism for stemming the tide of violence in the region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Govs disown Bello on ‘killer’ COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

State governors in the country have disowned one of their own, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, over his position on the vaccine meant for inoculation of the citizens against COVID- 19. Kogi State governor who disputed the existence of coronavirus, also rejected the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and said it is meant to kill […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lawyers to judiciary: Embrace virtual proceedings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some lawyers in Lagos have urged the judiciary to fully implement virtual court sitting as a strategy to control the second wave of COVID-19 scourge in Nigeria. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday, the lawyers regretted that the judiciary abandoned virtual court proceedings when COVID-19-induced restrictions were eased. A […]
News Top Stories

Iwuanyanwu urges FG to tilt budget towards industrialization

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has lamented the widening gaps in the unity and cohesion of the federating units of Nigeria even as he appealed to the governments at both federal and states to redirect their budgets and focus more on industrialisation and agricultural revolution in order tocurbrisingcriminalactivities in the country. According to him, at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica