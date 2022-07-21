Save Taraba from terror attacks, Reps tell security agencies

The House of Representatives yesterday told the security agencies to prevent terrorists from overrunning communities in Taraba State. The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Riman Shawulu (PDP, Taraba) and seconded by Rep. Gibeon Goroki. In his lead debate, Shawulu informed that; since April 2022, communities in Taraba have come under unrelenting attacks by terrorists. He said the countless killing of innocent residents, as well as the destruction of their property, have become a reccurring decimal.

He expressed concern at the attitude of security forces in the region that have become reluctant in engaging the bandits ever since some of their personnel were slain by the bandits. The lawmaker also pointed out that the affected communities are close to the Cameroonian border, which is notorious for harbouring members of the Isis West Africa Province (ISWAP), and it could be easy for them to get international reinforcements from them. He called on the House to urge the military to deploy more personnel to the area to restore normalcy. He further called on other intelligence agencies to collate the intelligence mechanism for stemming the tide of violence in the region.

