Save the Children donates N38m worth of COVID-19 response

As part of efforts to continue supporting the Lagos State Government in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, Save the Children International Nigeria has donated N38 million worth of COVID-19 Response medical supplies and oxygen devices to the state government for onward delivery to its health facilities in Ikorodu Local Government Area. Part of the materials donated to the state government include Oxygen Concentrators and Pulse Oximeters to improve access to medical oxygen , Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), all to support frontline workers. The items are to be shared among 28 primary health care centers and two general hospitals in Ikorodu Local Government Area.

According to the Project Manager, Folasade Olukera, the donations are aimed to support the frontline workers in their service delivery on the coronavirus pandemic as well as to sustain ongoing health care responses to the pandemic in the state. While reacting to the development, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi who was represented by Dr. Sunday Asasah, commended Save the Children for the gesture, saying that the state has been proactive in the area of health care delivery for the residents. Asasah is a member of Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre. The commissioner appealed to the organisation to extend the gesture to other local government areas in the state while assuring the donor that the items will be put for judicious use.

