Save the Children International Nigeria appoints Barro country director

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria

has announced the appointment of Mr. Famari Barro as the new country director for SCI Nigeria with effect from June 16, 2022.

Mr. Barro has over 30 years of experience managing, designing, leading development and humanitarian programmes.

Before his new appointment, Mr. Barro served in several countries in West and Central Africa as well as in the Caribbean and North America.

He has worked with Plan International including as deputy regional director for operations in West & Central Africa. He has been country coordinator in Guinea Bissau, country director in Niger and Cameroon, director of support services in Haiti, and director of operations in Burkina Faso, Ghana and Togo providing leadership and technical expertise to complex, multi-million-dollar, multi-donor funded programmes focused on health, education, advocacy, child protection, nutrition, food security, water and sanitation.

Mr. Barro first joined SCI in January 2016 as country director in Cote d’Ivoire and brought an extensive portfolio to the country office. In 2019 he joined Catholic Relief Service in Guinea Bissau to be a successful Chief of Party for a McGovern Dole Food for

Education (FFE), USAID funded Project.

The new country director will be leading in the transformation of SCI in Nigeria to a new operating model, whilst also delivering its 2022–2024 Country Strategy Plan through implementing quality programmes, including advocacy and campaigning for the rights of the most marginalised children, including girls and children with disabilities.

On his appointment, (Mr.) Famari Barro, country director, SCI Nigeria said, “I am very delighted to join SCI Nigeria’s team and to join our efforts to that of all relevant stakeholders so that children in Nigeria are more protected against all forms of violence, grow up healthy and have access to quality basic and inclusive education.” ———ENDS ———-

