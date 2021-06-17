Health

Save the Children seeks free oxygen treatment, drugs to curb pneumonia

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

…adopts Senator Abiru as Champion to curb the disease

Save the Children, an international non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has called for the intervention of the Lagos State Government to make the provision of oxygen therapy free for the management of pneumonia in under-five children. Also, Save the Children which is currently implementing the ‘INPIRING Project’ in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has urged Lagos State to provide free Amoxicillin, a drug for the treatment of pneumonia or to subsidise its cost, as a strategy to curb deaths of children suffering pneumonia infection.

The INPIRING Project, an acronym for Integrated Sustainable Pneumonia And Infectious Disease Reduction in Nigeria, is being funded by GSK; it is implemented in two local governments: Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State and Kiyawa Local Government in Jigawa State. Making the call in Lagos on Tuesday, the Advocacy Specialist at the Save The Children International, Folake Kuti stressed that these measures would reduce the high incidence of deaths of the children suffering pneumonia in Lagos and Jigawa states where the project is being implemented. She spoke when the Save The Children International and top officials of GSK paid a courtesy visit to Tokunbo Abiru, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District in Ikorodu. The visit was aimed to seek the intervention of Abiru as an advocate and to help amplify advocacy activities to reduce pneumonia in the country. Pneumonia reportedly killed 880,000 U-5 children globally in 2016 alone. Half of these were recorded in only 5 countries, one of which is Nigeria which also recorded about 19/1000 deaths of U-5 children in 2016.

The INSPRING report estimates that Jigawa state records about 14,988 cases of pneumonia while Lagos state records about 17, 955 cases every year. During the visit which held at the Ikorodu Constituency office of Senaror Abiru in Ikorodu, Save The Children International also adopted Abiru as a Champion who will work specifically in the area of Reduction of Childhood Pneumonia in Nigeria, which the Senator accepted, saying government cannot do it alone.

“You can help us become a voice that will be speaking against childhood pneumonia in Nigeria, as well as advocate about these issues before the Lagos State Government with a view to get the state’s nod and approval of the project.” Kuti added. The Managing Director, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Olakunle Oyelana who was present at the event, disclosed that GSK was funding the The INSPRING Project and has invested to the tune of 7.5 million Pounds to implement the project in the two states.

On his part, while Senator Abiru agreed to be the Champion For the Reduction of Pneumonia in the country, he stressed that government cannot do it alone. He appreciated the supports from both Save The Children International and GSK and lamented that the COVID-19 outbreak has contributed to compound several issues: health system, education, etc. According to him, so many sectors of the economy are begging for attention, particularly, the restiveness of youths in the country. While calling for data and relevant literature to educate himself on his newly accepted role, Abiru promised to first engage the state commissioner for health and thereafter involve the Lagos State Governor about the sustenance of the INSPIRING project activities. In a bid to save children from the scourge of pneumonia now rated as the second biggest killer of under-5 children worldwide, Save The Children International recently unveiled the report of its INSPIRING Project and formally kick started its implementation.

Our Reporters

