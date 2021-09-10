Save The Children seeks protection of schools, other learning environments

Save the Children International SCI Nigeria has called on governments at all level to put in place mechanisms that ensure the protection of schools and other learning environments.

Also, SCI Nigeria has urged international partners and the Government of Nigeria to increase investment in education so as to address the multi-faceted factors affecting education in Nigeria.

These are contained in a statement to mark the second World International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

The World International Day to Protect Education from Attack is marked on September 9, to draw attention to the plight of more than 75 million three-to-18-year-olds living in 35 crisis-affected countries and to their urgent need of educational support.

The Country Director, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi said, the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, is an important moment to raise awareness about the situation of education in conflict and focus on the Safe Schools Declaration.

However, Gichuhi said “When education is under attack, a generation is attacked. Children, girls and women are more vulnerable at times of attack – putting them at a higher risk of trauma, fear, gender based violence, physical and sexual abuse.

“Many children in such times will have no choice but to discontinue their education and some will never return to school – with their childhood dream fading away.”

According to UNICEF, the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria was at 10.5 million before the effects of conflict, humanitarian crisis and COVID-19 pandemic were felt.

However, with the total or partial closure of schools in Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa, Kaduna, Niger and other States due to kidnapping and abduction of school children, the number of children that would be prevented from accessing education in Nigeria could be on the increase.

Gichuhi said, “We know that education is in the grip of an unprecedented crisis across West and Central Africa (WCA). For the first time in human history, an entire generation has had their education disrupted. But, before COVID 19, the education system was already in crisis across WCA, with the lowest school enrolment rates in the world at the primary level.

In fact, in normal times, one out of five of children aged 6-11 years are out of school in WCA. While the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education continues, violence and attacks against schools also continue in the Sahel, Nigeria and the DRC with huge consequences for children. That context exacerbates pre-existing structural problems within the education system, including the lack of qualified teachers, school facilities, overcrowded classrooms, lack of teaching materials and the inability to adapt teaching to meet the psychosocial needs of children.

As Nigeria hosts the globe at the fourth International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration, country director of SCI Nigeria said, “We look forward to see government and international partners coming up with concrete measures to build resilience at the community level, evolved security measures that will help curb the persistent attack on educational facilities including the children and their teachers.

On her part, Save the Children Girl Champion in Borno State, Madina Abdulkadir said, “Closure of schools does not only affect our present but also endangers our future. It is not appropriate that the first thing done in crisis is the closure of schools. “We understand that the government wants to save our lives but shouldn’t there be a better option like providing the necessary security arrangements to protect the learning environment?.”

