Save The Children trains 120 health staff on childhood diseases

…experts say adapting IMCI could curb U-5 mortality by 30%

In line with the global strategy to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target, Save The Children International (SCI) has conducted a hands-on-training on Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) for 120 health workers across health facilities in Lagos State. The training which brought different categories of health staff that handle medical conditions affecting children from 0 to five years and facilitators, took place in Ikeja from August 16 to 21. The capacity building was organised by SCI in partnership with GlaxoSmithKlime (GSK). Acting Project Manager of SCI, Osebi Adams, said: “So far, we have trained a total of 120 health workers because we train 30 workers per batch from 30 public health facilities in Ikorodu.

“This batch is the fourth batch of the training this year. We have had three other batches before now to make the training very effective and also to avoid overcrowding and ensure social distancing.” A Child Health Specialist/ Clinical Instructor on IMCI in Lagos, Dr. Chinedu Okoro described the use of IMCI as a very good approach because it is very simple, cost effective and does not have unnecessary complications, adding that it could reduce deaths from under-five by at least 30 per cent. Data from the NDHS 2018 shows that in the South West, while infant mortality rate is 67/1000 live births, U-5 mortality is 132/1000 live births.

Okoro said: “We are able to teach health workers on very low resource settings without using complex medication. We are able to classify different conditions. We are also able to treat with very affordable drugs in local settings; that is why this approach is very important.

“With IMCI, mortality has dropped to almost zero. You can classify a child with pneumonia without X-ray and give the right drug to the child.” Okoro said the IMCI also involves training health workers to change their attitude which could afford them to approach under five children, their caregivers and learn how to talk to them, how to ensure their drugs are actually taken because there are many challenges. Speaking in similar vein, a Paediatrician/Facilitator at the training, Dr. Mazeedat Erinosho said the IMCI is a World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF adapted type of training which ensures that as many health care workers as possible are engaged, most especially those at the primary healthcare centres who are the first port of call, ie, doctors and nurses.

It is an integrated approach to addressing childhood illnesses. Looking at the burden of under-five illnesses in Lagos State, it is not something that is very encouraging; we realise that there is a need to build the capacity of our health workers on IMCI such that they can know how to address and identify these childhood illnesses. These are diarrhoea, pneumonia, malaria, and malnutrition, HIV/AIDs, among others.

“We realize that over the time in our primary health care workers have basic knowledge of medicine, nursing, community health problems, but there must be an integrated form of managing these childhood diseases such that in a situation where there is no health care worker, there will be a community health worker who will serve as a medical personnel. “So, we then build the capacity of that community health worker such that if a child is brought to the facility and the health worker finds herself in a rural setting and the child presents with diarrhoea, what are the key things that she needs to ask; what are the basic intervention that she needs to initiate in the case.”

Hence, the paediatrician said the IMCI is a structured way of addressing all the childhood illnesses such that at the end of the day, if care workers are able to acquire that knowledge as being handed at this training it will contribute to the reduction of under-five mortality.” However, Erinoso disclosed among all the childhood illnesses, both malaria and diarrhea are major killers of U-5 children, though they all preventable medical conditions, she added. “Malaria kills a child every 10 seconds,” she said. Speaking further, Osebi said Save the Children is the world’s foremost organisation that works to protect children and ensures that every child survives. “That is our mandate. By survival, we ensure that every child develops to his full potential.

“In addition to reaching their full potential, we also ensure that they are protected as well from social issues because if a child does not die from illnesses and the child gets educated other social issues like child abuse, rape, child molestation and other issues can also still affect that child.

“So, we work to make sure that every child gets the best healthcare, best education and also social protection.” Consequently, he said, “We are enjoining the entire public to seek quality healthcare for their children. They should not try to treat their children at home. “Whatever they notice, they should not believe whatever people say it is.

Go to the health facilities and get treatment and if they are social issues you can report to corporate bodies.” Concerning the relevance of IMCI, he said when children come to the health facility for different treatments or to get one service it is an opportunity for them to benefit from other health services. The IMCI puts together all those services that children need to enjoy quick health service in one package. In that one visit that they come to the hospital, they can get more. “For instance when a child comes for immunisation , he can possibly benefit from receiving nutrition services and other kinds of growth monitoring and checkup.”

