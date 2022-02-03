Save the country’s wetland from disappearing, CEHRD advises relevant agencies.

The Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD)

has urged government at all levels especially those in the Niger Delta region to deliberately invest financial, human and political capital to save the country’s wetlands from disappearing.

Advising that the government should restore those already degraded, CEHRD advised all the state governments in the Niger Delta region to develop a wetland management policy that will be backed by effective policies and legislations.

According to a press statement signed by Kabari Sam, the head, environment and conservation unit of CEHRD as a fall out of the world wetland day celebration, 2022, the statement advised that: “Consider aspects of the united nations environment programme report on Ogoniland that recommended declaration of Ogoniland as a Ramsar site.

“Create marine protected areas as part of efforts towards carbon sequestration and approach to achieving intended nationally determined contributions.

“Support and increase sensitization on the vital role of wetland management in rural and urban areas. Artisanal oil refining and other illegal minings should be effectively tackled.

“Strengthen and support non-governmental organisations to develop local capacity in wetland protection and restoration adding that new policies and political directions must consider nature, and its capacities to continue to support life on earth.”

The statement added that it was pertinent for all stakeholders (the government, private sector, civil society, citizens) to take on environmental stewardship responsibility to conserve nature.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...