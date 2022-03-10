Save us from Chinese invasion of our community, residents beg Ogun govt

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Residents of Araromi Ajegunle community in Sagamu area of Ogun State have cried out to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the state House of Assembly to save them from alleged forceful take over of their land by a Chinese company.

They alleged that, the Chinese guarded by armed military men, invaded their community, pulled down their structures and forcefully took over their land.

Members of the affected community on Wednesday protested against the alleged “illegal” activities of the Chinese in their community.

The aggrieved residents, who chanted solidarity songs and marched to the construction site of the Chinese company carrying placards with various inscriptions, pleaded with Governor Abiodun and the House of Assembly to intervene before the issue degenerate into crisis.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards included: “Ogun state government, please save us from foreign invaders in disguise of investors”, “Stop encroaching on our community land. Respect court order”, “We day no to illegal activities of ministry of lands”, We Ajegule Araromi youth association are tired of land grabbers, Mr. Governor act very fast” and “Enough is Enough! Mr. Governor act now”.

They alleged that, the immediate past administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2013, under the guise of using the land to build a trailer park, acquired their land, but instead sold it to the Chinese company without giving them any compensation.

The community leader, Chief Amos Adesanya, who spoke on behalf of the protesters alleged that, no fewer than 500 structures have been demolished by the Chinese and the land taken over without compensation paid to the owners.

Adesanya lamented the continued silence of the government on issue following the claim by the Chinese that they have paid an undisclosed amount of money to the government to acquire over 500 hectares of their land.

He said, both the government and the Chinese company had continue to violate court orders restraining them from further invading their land.

Adesanya said: “We just woke up one day and saw the Chinese guarded by military men taking possession of our land, grabbing our land, demolishing our structures and erecting their own.

“So far, they have demolished more than 500 buildings, both completed and those still under construction.

We are talking about more than 500 hectares of land. Our appeal to government is to intervene and stop this inhumane treatment being meted to us”.

“We are here to agitate for our right, how can some people just take over our land without notice and we didn’t sell our land to them.

“We want the government to please help us, they have taken more than half of our community land. We want the Ogun state and Federal governments to please help us because we have no where else to go now.”

