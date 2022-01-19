Save us from killer herdsmen, Ogun elders beg Buhari, Abiodun

Elders in the Central Senatorial District of Ogun State yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Dapo Abiodun to save them from killer Fulani herdsmen. The appeal followed the renewed clash between farmers and herdsmen in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area on Thursday. No fewer than five people were reportedly killed, with severalothersinjuredinaclash. It was learnt that some herdsmen and some Ohori farmers clashed in Idofa village, leading to loss of life and property.

In the first quarter of 2021, many residents of Yewa North and Imeko-Afon councils fled their homes and becamerefugeesinBeninRepublic due to incessant night attacks by herdsmen. The miscreants reportedly killed some residents and razed many homes.

The President of Yewa Think Tank and Vice Chairman of Yewa People Development Council, John Aihonsu, appealed to the federal and state governments, police and other security agencies to save them from incessant attacks by killer herdsmen. He said: “The issue is rather unfortunate and uncalled forbecausewethoughtthings were getting better, but with that incident, we don’t know where we are yet. It’s rather shocking. That’s not what we should be experiencing at this point in time. The authorities should make sure the root cause of this issue is appropriately addressed to put a stop to such an incident forthwith.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...