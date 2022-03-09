Saving Enuagu Onicha widows from sickness, poverty

In Enuagu Onicha, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, diabetes, hypertension, malaria and infections are common diseases the aged suffer. The aged also suffer general hardship, including hunger.

This accounts for why a foundation created in honour of one of their own and Ex-Biafra soldier and a retired civil servant, Chief Chita Okoronkwo organised free medical outreach for the people especially widows to help them alleviate the problems.

The Non-governmental Organisation known as ‘Achieje Foundation’, apart from the free medical services, distributed wrappers and bags of rice to the widows who numbered over 1000.

The joy of the beneficiaries knew no bounds as the widows recounted their ugly experiences before the humanitarian gesture came their way. One of them, Madam Roseline Oga said she has been in tears for as long as no one is taking care of her and commended the foundation for coming to her rescue. “This foundation conducted free medical outreach free of charge and gave us free drugs.

Achieje Foundation has rescued most of us who don’t have helpers. “I didn’t know that I will receive these gifts; wrapper and a bag of rice from this foundation apart from the free medical test and treatment. I have been in tears because I don’t have anybody that carters for me but Achieje Foundation has wiped out my tears. I have been suffering from hunger and general hardship but this foundation has alleviated my sufferings.

“Remember that the man this organisation was founded for is not a politician. He is an old man who retired from civil service 22 years ago and he still has what to share with the less privileged and the entire community. I am praying to bless him more and give him a long life to continue to care for us because he has really helped us in this community.

“Chief Okoronkwo is the only man in our community that you will enter his house and eat anything you like if you are hungry, his doors are always open and he does not discriminate,” she said.

Another widow, Gloria Chukwu said all her wrappers are very old with most of them torn and commended the foundation for giving her new ones. She also said she had no food in her house before coming for the free medical outreach and did not expect any other thing from the NGO other than the free medical outreach and expressed surprise at the wrapper and the bag of rice she was also given by the foundation.

“Honestly speaking, I was just expecting medical treatment because of my sickness. I was having joint pains, headache and fever. When I heard of this free medical service by this foundation, I decided that I must come because I don’t have money to go to the hospital. So I showed up, they ran some tests on me and gave me drugs which I have with me here.

“To my greatest surprise, this foundation also gave me a wrapper and a bag of rice. I didn’t have food before coming here but I am going home with food courtesy of Achieje Foundation. All my wrappers are old but I am going home with a new wrapper, a good one for that matter.

So, I am very surprised by these gifts because I didn’t expect them, I only expected free medical service,” she stated. The leader of the medical team, Dr. Okoronkwo Chita of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) listed the common problems in the community as hunger, lack of care, diabetes, hypertension, high blood sugar and malaria among others.

He noted that after medical tests on the widows, most of them were given drugs while those whose sicknesses were above the capacity of the foundation were referred to proper medical facilities for appropriate treatment. He described Chief Okoronkwo as a humble, kind and selfless man who is known for his selfless services in the community and that the foundation was founded in his honour.

Dr. Chita said: “The common findings here apart from the issue of deprivation is that some people are hungry and don’t have people who can take care of them, some are unkempt, they are hungry.

Apart from that, we have common problems of hypertension, diabetes. Some of the beneficiaries have diabetes and hypertension. We gave the treatment we could give and also encouraged them to go for further check-ups in well-established hospitals.

“Some have malaria and we also gave them treatment for malaria because we were running tests for malaria, for diabetes and we also checked blood pressure. We also checked their temperatures, those who had high temperatures, we ran malaria tests on them. But those who didn’t have that, we just did blood pressure and also blood sugar tests. So, some of them have been given treatment and also encouraged to further their treatments in other hospitals that are well established.

“Chief Okoronwko Chita is my mentor and he is popularly known as Achieje. It is in his honour that we set up this Achieje Foundation. He is a very notable man, a humble man and selfless man. He is known for selfless services, he is so kind. I am one of the beneficiaries of his philanthropy. He took me from the time I was in primary school and I was living with him as a son.

He trained me from primary to the university level and ensured I became a Medical Doctor. He has also trained many others; he has been very helpful to the people of this community and outside this community. “It is a good thing that we are honouring him today.

He deserves the honour that is bestowed on him because he has done so much for people and for the first time, people have to remember him and give back hon- our to him whom honour is due. He is a retired civil servant. After serving as a Biafra soldier, he started his civil service career at the end of the war in 1970. He went through most of the local governments in Eastern Nigeria.

“He retired as a Treasure and God has used him to lift many under-privileged people to greater heights. I am a nephew to him, he is my father’s elder brother but he is a man that does not show bound. He embraces all as one in his own family. People thought I was his first son, he took me as a first son, he did not deprive me of anything that a son should have. He catered for me so much and he took care of me.”

Chief Okoronkwo Chita on his part promised to sustain the gesture and commended his children for establishing the foundation. “This Achieje is the name my father gave to me when I was born. My children want to use the name for a foundation. We will use this foundation to care for the less privileged.

I am a pensioner and a big farmer; I have other sources of getting money to help them. Maybe, there will be an organisation that will like what we are doing and they may come in and assist this NGO.”

